Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Vawkavysk District
  5. Vawkavysk
  6. Offices

Offices for Sale in Vawkavysk, Belarus

Office To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Officein Vawkavysk, Belarus
Office
Vawkavysk, Belarus
195 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 28,820
The administrative building on Brestskaya St. in Volkovysk is for sale. The building is two-…
Officein Vawkavysk, Belarus
Office
Vawkavysk, Belarus
501 m² Number of floors 2
€ 108,074
The building is in a good location, near the central market, it can be used for shops, offic…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir