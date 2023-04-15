Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Vawkavysk District
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Vawkavysk District, Belarus

Vawkavysk
1
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehousein Vawkavysk, Belarus
Warehouse
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 325 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1
For rent is a building of specialized warehouses, trade bases, logistics bases, storage faci…

Properties features in Vawkavysk District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go