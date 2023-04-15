Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Vawkavysk District
  5. Vawkavysk

Commercial real estate in Vawkavysk, Belarus

6 properties total found
Warehousein Vawkavysk, Belarus
Warehouse
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 325 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1
For rent is a building of specialized warehouses, trade bases, logistics bases, storage faci…
Manufacture 2 roomsin Vawkavysk, Belarus
Manufacture 2 rooms
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 94 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,012
Batumovitrail pump station for sale. Address: g. Volkovysk, Oktyabrskaya St. The building ar…
Officein Vawkavysk, Belarus
Office
Vawkavysk, Belarus
195 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 28,820
The administrative building on Brestskaya St. in Volkovysk is for sale. The building is two-…
Commercialin Vawkavysk, Belarus
Commercial
Vawkavysk, Belarus
227 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 3 roomsin Vawkavysk, Belarus
Commercial 3 rooms
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 381 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 45,031
Officein Vawkavysk, Belarus
Office
Vawkavysk, Belarus
501 m² Number of floors 2
€ 108,074
The building is in a good location, near the central market, it can be used for shops, offic…
