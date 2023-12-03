Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Vaukavyski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Vaukavyski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Manufacture 6 rooms with driveways, with separate entrance, with класс C in Vaukavyski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 6 rooms with driveways, with separate entrance, with класс C
Vaukavyski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 1 517 m²
Floor 1/1
A complex of objects is for sale, which includes the following objects: 1 ) The building is …
€114,819
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir