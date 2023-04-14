Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Valozhyn District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Rakauski sielski Saviet
1
Shop To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Shop 2 roomsin Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 67,861
Shopin Ivyanets, Belarus
Shop
Ivyanets, Belarus
49 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 44,788
Sale of a finished business! Independent building with tenant pharmacy ( ) Volozhinsky Distr…

Properties features in Valozhyn District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir