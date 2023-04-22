Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Uzda District
  5. Uzdzienski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Commercial in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
111 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 65,787
The area of the plot is 12.81 acres. The plot is smooth, proper geometric shape, landscape d…
Commercial in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
236 m²
€ 22,530
The building of specialized livestock production is for sale - the stable in the village. Ne…
Manufacture in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
312 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 43,257
One-story production building of silicate blocks, built in 1981, used for the existing servi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir