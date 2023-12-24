Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Usiazski sielski Saviet
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways in Usyazh, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 2 832 m²
€1,45M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir