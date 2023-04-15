Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Telminski sielski Saviet
  6. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehousein Telmy 1, Belarus
Warehouse
Telmy 1, Belarus
354 m²
€ 46,382
An incomplete canned capital structure for sale under a storage room in the Brest region (Te…

Properties features in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir