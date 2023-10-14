Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Svietlahоrsk

Commercial real estate in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial with parking, with furniture, with internet in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with furniture, with internet
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
Area 3 729 m²
Sale of a building with an existing store in Svetlogorsk Address: g. Svetlogorsk, Shosseinay…
€5,71M
