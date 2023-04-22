Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Stowbtsy, Belarus

3 properties total found
Shop in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Shop
Stowbtsy, Belarus
66 m² 1 Floor
€ 35,957
Shop in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Shop
Stowbtsy, Belarus
66 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 35,957
Shopping room for a grocery store and cafe in. Columns  Address: g. Stolbtsy, st. Mamon…
Shop 3 rooms in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 44,158
