Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Staryya Darohi District
  5. Staryya Darohi
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Staryya Darohi, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacturein Staryya Darohi, Belarus
Manufacture
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
1 093 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,381
A heated commercial building with a plot in the Old Roads!  Address: Old Roads, st. Kir…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir