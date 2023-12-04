Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Stalovicki sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop with separate entrance, with ramp, with private sector in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop with separate entrance, with ramp, with private sector
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/1
Specialized retail building located in d. Big Gatish! For sale one-story retail building for…
€809
