Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Lyelchytsy District
  5. Stadolicki sielski Saviet
  6. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Stadolicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 7 rooms in Hrabiani, Belarus
Warehouse 7 rooms
Hrabiani, Belarus
7 Number of rooms 258 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 17,934
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir