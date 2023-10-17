Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Smilavicki sielski Saviet
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

сommercial property
7
Hotel with double glazed windows, with basement, with parking in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Hotel with double glazed windows, with basement, with parking
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 874 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention the object of roadside service in d. Korzuny. Located 24 km fro…
€925,672
