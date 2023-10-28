Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Smilavichy
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Smilavichy, Belarus

сommercial property
3
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 5 rooms with parking, with internet, with security in Smilavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 5 rooms with parking, with internet, with security
Smilavichy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 918 m²
€279,085
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir