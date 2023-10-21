Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Smilavichy

Commercial real estate in Smilavichy, Belarus

2 properties total found
Manufacture 5 rooms with parking, with internet, with security in Smilavichy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 918 m²
Floor 1/1
€278,347
Manufacture with parking, with security, with driveways in Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 556 m²
Floor 1/1
The heated industrial premises in the city of. Smilovichi, Chervensky district, Minsk region…
€99,073
