Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Smarhon' District
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Smarhon' District, Belarus

Smarhon
1
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacturein Smarhon, Belarus
Manufacture
Smarhon, Belarus
17 m²
Price on request
For sale a plot of 20 acres with several buildings. First & ndash; one-story block building …

Properties features in Smarhon' District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go