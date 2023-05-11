Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Smalyavichy
  6. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Smalyavichy, Belarus

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 50 rooms in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 50 rooms
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 50
Area 2 156 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 391,528
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir