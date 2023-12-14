Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Slabodski sielski Saviet

1 property total found
Commercial real estate in Slabodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Slabodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 40
Area 1 835 m²
Number of floors 2
Plot 2 hectares. Building 1835 sq.m. in the Narochansky National Park, on the shore of Lake …
€368,729
