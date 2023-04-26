Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Sienicki sielski Saviet
  6. Offices

Offices for Sale in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Office 1 room in Sienica, Belarus
Office 1 room
Sienica, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 18 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 18,036
A new office building with a finishing area of 18.1 m2 is sold as part of a Class A office b…
