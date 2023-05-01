Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Shchuchyn District, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop in Dembrava, Belarus
Shop
Dembrava, Belarus
762 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 53,583
For sale a complex building with a large plot of land. Good access roads from the "m6" highw…
Shop 1 room in Shchuchyn, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Shchuchyn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,898
For sale room to buy in. Schuchin. Located in ul. Juventud 6a, near the factory and the lake…
