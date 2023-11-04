Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Shchuchyn

Commercial real estate in Shchuchyn, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 1 room with parking, with driveways, with busy place in Shchuchyn, Belarus
Shop 1 room with parking, with driveways, with busy place
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale room to buy in. Schuchin. Located in ul. Juventud 6a, near the factory and the lake…
€11,177
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir