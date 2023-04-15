Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
  6. Offices

Offices for Sale in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 4 roomsin Ščomyslica, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Ščomyslica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 270,185

Properties features in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir