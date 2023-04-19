Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Officein Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
379 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,401
PRICE FOR 15%!!! For sale in a picturesque and cozy place, next to Belovezhskaya Pushcha, a …
Officein Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
379 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,779
We work from the owner! By purchasing this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! W…
