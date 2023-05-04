Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Pruzhany District
  5. Saraseuski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Saraseuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial in Saraseva, Belarus
Commercial
Saraseva, Belarus
402 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,810
Direct sale from the owner without a commission! We offer for sale a capital building locate…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir