Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Sapockinski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Sapockinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Warehouse in Sapockinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Sapockinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
The building of the former school cafeteria workshop. Location: d. Zarechanka, 49B. (by the …
€13,972
Manufacture in Sapotskin, Belarus
Manufacture
Sapotskin, Belarus
Area 661 m²
Number of floors 1
Business Sales & mdash; legal entity, including real estate owned by him, equipment, certifi…
€717,217
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir