Commercial real estate in Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop with air conditioning, with separate entrance, with busy place in Rudnya, Belarus
Shop with air conditioning, with separate entrance, with busy place
Rudnya, Belarus
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/1
€25,719
per month
Warehouse in Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 541 m²
Number of floors 1
40 km from Minsk: and nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; …
€54,194
per month
