Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Restaurants and cafes

Mountain View Restaurants for Sale in Belarus

commercial property
1635
hotels
2
offices
371
manufacture buildings
133
investment properties
2
warehouses
102
shops
376
business for sale
2
Show more
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Otherin Hradno, Belarus
Other
Hradno, Belarus
270 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3
Garages, with an area of 269.7 sq.m. Purpose - The building is specialized road transport, t…
Shop 1 roomin Shchuchyn, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Shchuchyn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,993
For sale room to buy in. Schuchin. Located in ul. Juventud 6a, near the factory and the lake…
Office 2 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 22,953
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
302 m² 2 Floor
€ 345,812
Office 5 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 5 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 58,628
Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
246 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 674,676
Trading premises g. Minsk, st. Nemiga, 12A Area: 245.5 m2 The buyer does not pay for the ser…
Shop 1 roomin Minsk, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 9 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 7,237
Shopping room in shopping center « Mirror » on the street V. Khoruzha 6B. Excellent location…
Commercialin Slonim, Belarus
Commercial
Slonim, Belarus
291 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 63,208
Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
383 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 458,029
Trading premises g. Minsk, 21 Briljovskaya St. Total area: 383 m2 The buyer does not pay for…
Commercial 1 roomin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 36,235
Commercialin Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
569 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 183,211
A unique offer! The house is so big that it allows you to make it what your soul wants: you …
Commercial real estatein Minsk, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Minsk, Belarus
17 Number of rooms 650 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 201,533

Regions with properties for sale

in Hradno
in Vitsebsk Region
in Mogilev region
in Homel Region
in Homel
in Orsha
in Baraulianski sielski Saviet
in Mahilyow
in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
in Baranavichy
in Babruysk
in Lida
in Barysaw
in Kobryn
in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
in Vítebsk
in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
in Maryina Horka
in Borovlyany
in Maladzyechna

Properties features in Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir