Commercial real estate in Rechytsa District, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial in Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 420 m²
Floor 3/3
It is proposed to buy the existing Agro estate « Golden stream» The estate is located 25 km …
€350,000
Shop in Rechytsa, Belarus
Shop
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
€14,269
Mir