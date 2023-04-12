Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ready-business

Mountain View Business for sale for Sale in Belarus

commercial property
1635
restaurants
51
hotels
2
offices
371
manufacture buildings
133
investment properties
2
warehouses
102
shops
376
Show more
Established business To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
197 m² 1 Floor
€ 216,886
Sale of administrative premises on the ground floor of a residential building. g. Minsk, Igu…
Warehousein Zareccia, Belarus
Warehouse
Zareccia, Belarus
529 m²
Price on request
Stack of building materials in d. Drawn Address: Minsk region, Smolevichi district, Plissky …
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
€ 79,697
The production base with the administrative and economic building is owned in the industrial…
Commercialin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
83 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 110,713
Administrative and commercial premises in the residential complex of the Comfort class "Leva…
Commercialin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 147 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 173,135
Administrative premises for sale in a class B business center: maintenance of TS, parking, a…
Shop 3 roomsin Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Shop 8 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Shop 8 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
8 Number of rooms 201 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 183,211
Sale of administrative and commercial premises 200.8 sq.m. in Minsk on the street. Vostochna…
Shop 2 roomsin Kobryn, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 73,285
Downtown store building! from 1 to 2 rooms, area 109.5 m & sup2;, floor 1/1, ceiling height …
Shop 2 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 7 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 50,383
Commercialin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
2 641 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,993,361
Administrative building  g. Minsk, st. Zhilunovich, 11 Total area: 2641.4 m2 The buyer …
Commercial 1 roomin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 22 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,038
Officein Mahilyow, Belarus
Office
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 301 m²
€ 632,354

Regions with properties for sale

in Barysaw
in Kobryn
in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
in Vítebsk
in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
in Maryina Horka
in Borovlyany
in Maladzyechna
in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
in Smalyavichy
in Polatsk
in Dzyarzhynsk
in Navadvorski sielski Saviet
in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
in Zhodzina
in Vawkavysk
in Kalodishchy
in Stankauski sielski Saviet
in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet

Properties features in Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir