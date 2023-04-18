Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Ravanicki sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Ravanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercialin Ravanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Ravanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
610 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,884
LLC & laquo; Real Estate Agency & laquo; KUB & raquo; UNODC 193036159 Special permission ( l…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir