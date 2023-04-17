Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Zhabinka District
  5. Rakitnicki sielski Saviet
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shopin Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 163,867
Trading complex in ownership on the M1 / E30 highway Brest - Moscow (pos. Leninsky Zhabinkov…

Properties features in Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir