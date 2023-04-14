Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Shop 3 roomsin Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 96 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 67,861
Sale of premises in a microdistrict with a high cross-country, with a separate entrance of 9…
Shopin Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop
Maryina Horka, Belarus
120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 226,205
For sale store in a good passage location near the city center in the immediate vicinity of …
Shopin Rudensk, Belarus
Shop
Rudensk, Belarus
1 019 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 633,373
Shop 3 roomsin Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale separately standing store building, modern, with decoration, with all communication…
Shop 1 roomin Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 2/2 Floor
€ 36,193
Pavilion for sale, and nbsp; located on the second floor of 2 & nbsp; TRIO floor shopping ce…

