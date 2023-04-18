Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Puchavicki sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercialin Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 370 m²
€ 40,967
Holiday House « Pukhovichi », Pukhovichi district, Minsk region. Total area of cap. building…
Commercial real estatein Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 Number of rooms 6 356 m²
€ 136,556
On sale land with buildings on the banks of the Svisloch River. Purpose - Maintenance and ma…

Properties features in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir