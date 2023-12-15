Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Pryharadny sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial 3 rooms with driveways, with separate entrance in Vuhly, Belarus
Commercial 3 rooms with driveways, with separate entrance
Vuhly, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 1
A car garage building with a plot of land in the village of Ugly is for sale. ✔️ Good locati…
€63,734
