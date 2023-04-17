Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Pruzhany District, Belarus

Pruzhany
1
Saraseuski sielski Saviet
1
2 properties total found
Manufacturein Saraseva, Belarus
Manufacture
Saraseva, Belarus
402 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,347
Direct sale from the owner without a commission! We offer for sale a capital building locate…
Manufacturein Pruzhany, Belarus
Manufacture
Pruzhany, Belarus
€ 40,967
Non-residential buildings (destination - industrial buildings) in the city. The citizens of …

