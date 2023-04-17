Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pruzhany District, Belarus

Officein Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
379 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,387
PRICE FOR 15%!!! For sale in a picturesque and cozy place, next to Belovezhskaya Pushcha, a …
Officein Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
379 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,759
We work from the owner! By purchasing this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! W…
Manufacturein Saraseva, Belarus
Manufacture
Saraseva, Belarus
402 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,347
Direct sale from the owner without a commission! We offer for sale a capital building locate…
Commercialin Pruzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Pruzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
10 m²
€ 9,104
Lot 6302. On sale is a territory belonging to a military town. The territory is fenced aroun…
Manufacturein Pruzhany, Belarus
Manufacture
Pruzhany, Belarus
€ 40,967
Non-residential buildings (destination - industrial buildings) in the city. The citizens of …

Properties features in Pruzhany District, Belarus

