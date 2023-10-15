Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Polonkovskiy selskiy Sovet

Commercial real estate in Polonkovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial in Perhovichi, Belarus
Commercial
Perhovichi, Belarus
Area 294 m²
Floor 1/1
Bath building located in ag. Perkhovichi. * Area: total – 294.2 sqm.; * Land area: 21.5 hund…
€6,373
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir