Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Polatsk
  6. Offices

Offices for Sale in Polatsk, Belarus

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 2 roomsin Polatsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 74,301
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir