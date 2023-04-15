Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Polatsk District, Belarus

Polatsk
3
Shop To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Shopin Polatsk, Belarus
Shop
Polatsk, Belarus
223 m² 1 Floor
€ 175,620
Sale of a finished business g. Polotsk, st. Oktyabrskaya, 25 Total area: 222.7 m2 Room for s…
Shopin Polatsk, Belarus
Shop
Polatsk, Belarus
852 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Trading premises  g. Polotsk, st. School, 1  Total area: 852 m2 Land. plot: 0.1116…
Shopin Polatsk, Belarus
Shop
Polatsk, Belarus
223 m² 1 Floor
€ 175,620
Trading premises  g. Polotsk, st. Oktyabrskaya, 25  Total area: 222.7 m2 Room for …

Properties features in Polatsk District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir