  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Polatsk District, Belarus

Baravuchski sielski Saviet
1
Polatsk
1
2 properties total found
Officein Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
950 m²
€ 1,080,740
Modern greenhouse complex. Designed for growing fruits and vegetables using & nbsp; Dutch te…
Office 2 roomsin Polatsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 74,301

Properties features in Polatsk District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
