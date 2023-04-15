Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Polatsk District, Belarus

Polatsk
7
Baravuchski sielski Saviet
3
Ekimanski sielski Saviet
1
Homielski sielski Saviet
1
Malasitnianski sielski Saviet
1
13 properties total found
Shopin Polatsk, Belarus
Shop
Polatsk, Belarus
223 m² 1 Floor
€ 175,620
Sale of a finished business g. Polotsk, st. Oktyabrskaya, 25 Total area: 222.7 m2 Room for s…
Shopin Polatsk, Belarus
Shop
Polatsk, Belarus
852 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Trading premises  g. Polotsk, st. School, 1  Total area: 852 m2 Land. plot: 0.1116…
Shopin Polatsk, Belarus
Shop
Polatsk, Belarus
223 m² 1 Floor
€ 175,620
Trading premises  g. Polotsk, st. Oktyabrskaya, 25  Total area: 222.7 m2 Room for …
Commercialin Polatsk, Belarus
Commercial
Polatsk, Belarus
534 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 261,179
A three-story cottage building with a total area of 534 m2, built in 2016, is for sale in th…
Commercial real estatein Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 Number of rooms 585 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 31,522
Officein Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
950 m²
€ 1,080,740
Modern greenhouse complex. Designed for growing fruits and vegetables using & nbsp; Dutch te…
Manufacturein Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
950 m²
€ 1,080,740
Modern greenhouse complex. Designed for growing fruits and vegetables using & nbsp; Dutch te…
Commercialin Polatsk, Belarus
Commercial
Polatsk, Belarus
1 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 58,540
For sale a two-story capital structure of 701.5 square meters of administrative and industri…
Commercialin Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
950 m²
€ 1,080,740
Modern greenhouse complex. Developed for growing fruit and vegetables with & nbsp; Dutch tec…
Office 2 roomsin Polatsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 74,301
Commercialin Polatsk, Belarus
Commercial
Polatsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 504 m²
€ 135,093
Commercialin Bielcyca, Belarus
Commercial
Bielcyca, Belarus
17 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,522
Commercialin Dretun, Belarus
Commercial
Dretun, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 270,185
Operating business with cap buildings in the vicinity of the river "Polota" Area from 8.5 to…

