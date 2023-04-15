Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Polatsk

Commercial real estate in Polatsk, Belarus

7 properties total found
Shopin Polatsk, Belarus
Shop
Polatsk, Belarus
223 m² 1 Floor
€ 175,620
Sale of a finished business g. Polotsk, st. Oktyabrskaya, 25 Total area: 222.7 m2 Room for s…
Shopin Polatsk, Belarus
Shop
Polatsk, Belarus
852 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Trading premises  g. Polotsk, st. School, 1  Total area: 852 m2 Land. plot: 0.1116…
Shopin Polatsk, Belarus
Shop
Polatsk, Belarus
223 m² 1 Floor
€ 175,620
Trading premises  g. Polotsk, st. Oktyabrskaya, 25  Total area: 222.7 m2 Room for …
Commercialin Polatsk, Belarus
Commercial
Polatsk, Belarus
534 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 261,179
A three-story cottage building with a total area of 534 m2, built in 2016, is for sale in th…
Commercialin Polatsk, Belarus
Commercial
Polatsk, Belarus
1 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 58,540
For sale a two-story capital structure of 701.5 square meters of administrative and industri…
Office 2 roomsin Polatsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 74,301
Commercialin Polatsk, Belarus
Commercial
Polatsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 504 m²
€ 135,093
