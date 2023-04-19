Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Pinsk
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Pinsk, Belarus

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehousein Pinsk, Belarus
Warehouse
Pinsk, Belarus
3 538 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 850,000
Shopping facilities, warehouse building  g. Pinsk, st. Krasnoarmeyskaya, 18 to  To…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir