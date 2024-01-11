Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Pierasadski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Warehouse with parking, with internet, with driveways in Pierasady, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with internet, with driveways
Pierasady, Belarus
Area 1 501 m²
Number of floors 2
€200,400
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir