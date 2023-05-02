Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Piekalinski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Shop in Piekalin, Belarus
Shop
Piekalin, Belarus
254 m²
€ 13,675
  Commercial capital in a pass place ! The building area is 404 sq.m, the total a…
Warehouse in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 999 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,186,933
Warehouses, retail space, administrative premises d. Blueberries, d. 3 Total area: 2998.5 m2…
Commercial in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
18 m²
€ 319,087
A unique offer for investment in the Republic of Belarus near the industrial park & laquo; G…
