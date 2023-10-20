Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Sedcha, Belarus
Office
Sedcha, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
€151,139
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir