Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Petrikovskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Petrikovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Petrikovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Shop with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Petrikovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 821 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a building for trade and services in the village of Novoselki Address: Gomel region,…
€25,410
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir