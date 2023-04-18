Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Byerazino District
  5. Paplauski sielski Saviet
  6. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Warehouse 9 roomsin Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 9 rooms
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
9 Number of rooms 608 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 164,765
Farm for sale in the Berezinsky district. The area of the plot is 219.54 acres.  On the…
