Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Paplauski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Warehouse 9 rooms with furniture, with driveways in Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 9 rooms with furniture, with driveways
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 608 m²
Floor 1/1
Farm for sale in the Berezinsky district. The area of the plot is 219.54 acres.  On the site…
€169,982
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir